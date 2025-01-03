Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Jan 3Edited

Of all the forms of cultural development, libraries are the easiest to create. They have the added advantage of serving as community centers, and are resources for homeschoolers. Therefore, it would make sense for each chapter of your organization to establish a Great American Library. It would be very easy to stock them, given the low price of used books. If you would like a longer exposition of this idea, as well as further details, contact me and read Tom Swift!

https://swiftenterprises.substack.com/p/great-american-libraries

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Jan 5

Honestly when I think of American culture I think of Mark Twain, Hemmingway, Robert E. Howard and Lovecraft, and also to an extent I guess England. I really do struggle to see the difference in culture to an extent between Anglo-Canada, US, NZ & Australia at times, and even England at times. I really like that about Anglo-Saxons, it's really cool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture