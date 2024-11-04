By guest contributor The Country Gentleman.

“We are born in this time and must bravely follow the path to the desired end … Our duty is to hold on to the lost position, without hope, without rescue. To hold on like that Roman soldier whose bones were found in front of a door in Pompeii, who died because they forgot to relieve him when Vesuvius erupted. … This honorable end is the one thing that cannot be taken from Man.” – Oswald Spengler, ‘Man and Technics’

President Donald J. Trump is the American people’s last hope for an appeal on Earth. His defeat, or death, will leave us with only an appeal to Heaven.

For Americans, there is not much we can do at the present time besides wait, network, and prepare as best we can for the coming collapse. The writing is truly on the wall, and only the most schizophrenic progressive stooges can’t see it. A dark shadow engulfs us.

Even if President Trump survives a few more precious years, there will be no one to replace him. The PayPal Mafia offers Heritage Americans the hope of relief, but for how long? Although we have a common enemy, and their rule would be superior to that of our current elites, their sympathy for Heritage Americans will only go so far, and in the long run, likely not far enough.

Although the rulers of the Earth may have forsaken us, and our own sins have led us to calamity, there is still hope. Regardless of victory or defeat, the ultimate appeal remains: the appeal to Heaven.

So why aren’t you making it, Anon? Why aren’t you praying?

Prayer is essential to the Christian life: it is our communication with God, our defense against the demonic, and the source of our strength. For most of us, it is one of the few real things we can do in our everyday life.

Is your office job real, Anon? Your retail job? Are your video games real? Your Telegram despair spirals? How much time do you spend in the Internet, Anon? Where is all your time going? What idols are you worshiping?

All the aforementioned are “fake and gay” — libidinal drains, the gateways to despair, the doors to demonic influence.

Prayer, on the other hand, is real. God is real, and he wants you to be disciplined because discipline leads to virtue and virtue leads to the cultivation of a pneumatic soul — a move toward theosis. He wants your mind free from the distractions of the world, so that you can conquer in His name.

Your prayers matter, not only to your own spiritual life, but to your family, your friends, and your country. A Christian nation cannot exist without strong Christians. A religious family cannot exist without a disciplined and pious father. A community does not exist without a creed.

The pressures and social norms of modernity are such that for a man to kindle even a weak faith in Our Lord, he must constantly be engaging with the faith.

The call to prayer is not for the weak and passive, but for the serious and virile. As it says in the Gospel of Matthew, “from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.” The qualities cultivated through worshiping Our Lord and the graces He chooses to bestow upon us are the bedrock upon which the American people will rebuild their fallen culture.

As Christians, we must strive toward constant prayer, like the Russian peasant who wrote The Way of a Pilgrim and its sequel. Our vigilance against the attacks of the physical and noetic realms will keep us on the path to salvation and assuage our suffering.

Regardless of what the future brings, Anon, make an appeal to Heaven. This is the vibe shift. Don’t you know what time it is, Anon? Don’t you hear the seraphim and cherubim marching? The demons crying? Can you not hear the song of victory?

President Trump has heard the call, perhaps for the first time in his life. His September 29 tweet with a Roman Catholic Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel, posted on Western Michaelmas (Orthodox Christians celebrate the Feast of St. Michael on November 8), has a ring of sincerity that Donald Trump’s previous interactions with religion lacked (although it hasn’t all been bad). Perhaps surviving multiple assassination attempts has awoken something in the President?

We must pray regularly, we must pray intentionally, and we must pray with gravity. We must pray with fear of the Lord, until by faith our fear has been converted into a love of God, the only thing that matters in this life. Our sins can be forgiven, and our nation can be saved, if we only have the humility to make an appeal to Heaven; to put our faith in Jesus Christ, just as our forefathers did.

Christ is with us! He understands our suffering better than we ourselves do. He wants victory more than we do. He demands it! But we must play our part here on Earth, too.

God is with us, and victory is at hand if we can only endure the trials and temptations Satan has set before us. Spengler was correct to say that “optimism is cowardice,” but despair is for the weak.

Prayer is for the strong.

Be strong.

